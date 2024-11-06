AP Race Call: Democrat Robert Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Scott won the state's 3rd District, defeating Republican challenger John Sitka. Scott became Virginia's first Black congressman since Reconstruction when he was first elected in 1992. Before that, he served in the state's House of Delegates and worked as an attorney. Virginia's 3rd District is comprised of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth and parts of Chesapeake. The Associated Press declared Scott the winner at 9:22 p.m. EST.
