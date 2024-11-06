AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Wyoming

Former President Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in deep-red Wyoming to win the least-populated state's three electoral votes on Tuesday. One of the most Republican states by almost any measure, Wyoming gave Trump his widest margins of victory in any state in the 2020 and 2016 elections. Trump made at least one fundraising visit to Wyoming in 2024 but did not campaign in the state. He focused instead on states less certain to deliver him wins. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.