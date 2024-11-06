AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Colorado

Kamala Harris won Colorado on Tuesday, picking up the state's 10 electoral votes. Colorado was once a purple state, flipping between Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, but it has shifted blue in the past two decades. The last Republican presidential candidate to snag Colorado's electoral votes was George W. Bush in 2004. Since then, it's backed Democratic presidential candidates, with Joe Biden winning it handily in 2020. Colorado gained its 10th electoral vote after the 2020 census, attributed to population growth around Denver. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 10:08 p.m. EST.
