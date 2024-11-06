AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Hawaii

Vice President Kamala Harris won Hawaii and the state's four electoral votes on Wednesday. It's the 10th straight presidential election in which Hawaii has selected the Democratic Party candidate. The state last picked a Republican for the nation's top office 40 years ago, when Ronald Reagan emerged victorious in 1984. Hawaii is a solidly blue state, with Democrats controlling all statewide elected offices and the state's two U.S. House seats. Democrats have also long controlled more than three-quarters of the seats in both the state House and Senate. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.