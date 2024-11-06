AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Illinois

Vice President Kamala Harris won Illinois on Tuesday, claiming the state's 19 electoral votes for Democrats. The reliably blue state, the home of former President Barack Obama, has supported Democratic presidential candidates since 1992. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:38 p.m. EST.
