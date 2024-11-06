AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote

Democrat Kamala Harris won the electoral vote tied to Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday. The sitting vice president defeated Republican and former President Donald Trump in the district centered on Nebraska’s largest city of Omaha and its surrounding suburbs. The district has earned the nickname of Nebraska’s "blue dot" after having supported two other Democrats for president in the last 16 years – former President Barack Obama in 2008 and President Joe Biden in 2020. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that split their Electoral College votes based on the popular votes in individual congressional districts. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 12:08 a.m. EST.