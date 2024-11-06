AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia

Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes. Harris’ win in D.C. is no surprise – the District is a longtime Democratic stronghold whose government repeatedly feuded with Republican Donald Trump when he was the president. Trump has described modern-day Washington as a crime-ridden dystopia, and Republican allies in Congress have threatened to strip D.C. of its limited autonomy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 10:20 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Zoe Lofgren wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Spencer Cox wins reelection for governor in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Dingell wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in...