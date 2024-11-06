AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Virginia

Vice President Kamala Harris won Virginia on Tuesday, adding 13 electoral votes to her tally. Harris’ victory marks the third time Donald Trump has lost the Old Dominion state. The Democratic nominee for president has won Virginia in every election since 2008. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:42 p.m. EST.
