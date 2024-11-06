AP Race Call: Republican Barry Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Barry Moore won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Moore defeated Democratic nominee Tom Holmes to win the election to Alabama's 1st Congressional District. Moore is currently a sitting Alabama congressman who represents the 2nd Congressional District. Moore was drawn out of that district when a federal court overhauled Alabama's congressional lines. Moore opted to run for the 1st District. He upset incumbent Jerry Carl to win the Republican nomination. The 1st District stretches across south Alabama. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 10:34 p.m. EST.
