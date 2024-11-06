AP Race Call: Republican Brad Knott wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District

Republican Brad Knott won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic-held seat. Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel did not run for reelection. Knott is a former federal prosecutor from Raleigh and defeated Democrat Frank Pierce. Knott won the Republican nomination for the 13th District in a runoff after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The district, which spans across eight counties around Raleigh, is one of three in North Carolina that was widely expected to flip after the Republican-dominated General Assembly redrew congressional maps in 2023. The Associated Press declared Knott the winner at 10:09 p.m. EST.