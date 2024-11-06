AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday. Maloy will be serving a second term representing western Utah, including Salt Lake City. She serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Small Business. Maloy defeated Democratic candidate Nathaniel Woodward, an attorney and professor. The Associated Press declared Maloy the winner at 2:57 a.m. EST.
