AP Race Call: Republican Cliff Bentz wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Tuesday. Bentz was first elected to the seat in 2020 after serving in the Oregon Legislature for just over a decade. He defeated Democrat Dan Ruby. His sprawling rural district spans all of eastern Oregon and most of southern Oregon. The Associated Press declared Bentz the winner at 11:16 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Sylvia Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Lauren Boebert wins election to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins North Carolina
4
AP Race Call: Republican Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in...