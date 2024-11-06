AP Race Call: Republican David Joyce wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 14th Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Joyce won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Joyce was first elected to the 14th Congressional District in 2012. The Democratic nominee for the seat, Brian Bob Kenderes, pleaded guilty in July to a felony count of filing a false voter registration. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which is set to begin on Nov. 9, and two years of probation. The court allowed Kenderes to travel the district, located in the far northeast corner of Ohio, to campaign. The Associated Press declared Joyce the winner at 9:28 p.m. EST.