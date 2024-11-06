AP Race Call: Republican Glenn Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Thompson, 65, was running for a ninth term in his heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. Thompson beat Democrat Zach Womer. Thompson, who has served as House Agriculture Committee chairman, was first elected in 2008. The Associated Press declared Thompson the winner at 9:30 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Timothy Kennedy wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican John Curtis wins election to U.S. Senate from...
5
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Utah