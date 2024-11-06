AP Race Call: Republican James Comer wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District

Republican James Comer won election to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Comer defeated Democrat Erin Marshall. As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer led House Republicans' investigations of Democratic President Joe Biden that delved into the Biden family's business dealings. The impeachment inquiry stalled. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 after an unsuccessful run for governor the previous year. He has focused on agriculture and other rural issues important to his district, which stretches from the Mississippi River to portions of central Kentucky. Comer previously served as a state lawmaker and as state agriculture commissioner. The Associated Press declared Comer the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.
