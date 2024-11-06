AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Van Drew wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Joseph Salerno in southern New Jersey's 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City. Van Drew first won election to the House in 2018 as a Democrat but left the party during Donald Trump's first impeachment, saying he disagreed with the Democratic-led effort. Since then, Van Drew has been a vocal supporter of Trump. The Associated Press declared Van Drew the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.