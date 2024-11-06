AP Race Call: Republican Jodey Arrington wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 19th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Arrington was first elected in 2017. He serves parts of the state's oil-rich Permian Basin. A Texas native, the congressman worked for former President George W. Bush and was vice chancellor at Texas Tech University before his election. Arrington is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Arrington the winner at 9:21 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Paul Tonko wins reelection to U.S. House in New...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Ezell wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Chip Roy wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Bill Foster wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins reelection to U.S. House...