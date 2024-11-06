AP Race Call: Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former judge has served his Central Texas district since 2003. The district includes the sprawling U.S. Army post Fort Cavazos. Carter serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and he is the chair of the subcommittee on military construction and veterans affairs. The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 9:50 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Harriet Hageman wins reelection to U.S. House...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Sean Casten wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Emanuel Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Jennifer McClellan wins reelection to U.S. House...