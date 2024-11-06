AP Race Call: Republican John Joyce wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Joyce won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Joyce, 67, was running for a fourth term in his heavily Republican district in southern Pennsylvania. Joyce, a former dentist, defeated Democrat Beth Farnham. He won an eight-way Republican primary on his way to being first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Joyce the winner at 9:38 p.m. EST.
