AP Race Call: Republican John McGuire wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 5th Congressional District

Republican John McGuire won election to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday, holding the seat for his party. McGuire, a state senator and former Navy SEAL, defeated Democrat Gloria Witt, a political newcomer and the owner of an executive coaching business. McGuire became the Republican nominee for the 5th District after
incumbent Rep. Bob Good in a primary race last June. In a recount of the primary results, election officials said McGuire defeated Good by fewer than 375 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast. The Associated Press declared McGuire the winner at 10:52 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Oregon
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Timothy Kaine wins reelection to U.S. Senate...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Sylvia Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Lauren Boebert wins election to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins North Carolina