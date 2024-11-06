AP Race Call: Republican John Moolenaar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Michael Lynch. Moolenaar was first elected to Congress in 2015. He easily won election in 2022 after the 2nd District was redrawn to encompass portions of western and central Michigan. Moolenaar serves as chairman of the House Select Committee on China and as co-chair of the Congressional School Choice Caucus. The Associated Press declared Moolenaar the winner at 10:47 p.m. EST.
