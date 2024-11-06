AP Race Call: Republican Lauren Boebert wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. Boebert, a
known for her combative style, has represented the state’s 3rd District since 2021. But after a narrow victory in 2022, she opted to run in the neighboring 4th District, where incumbent Ken Buck decided not to seek reelection. The 4th District is the state's most conservative and covers much of eastern Colorado. Her victory follows a chaotic period in her life, including her
for causing a disturbance. The Associated Press declared Boebert the winner at 11:18 p.m. EST.
