AP Race Call: Republican Michelle Fischbach wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Fischbach is a former state senator who rose to become Senate president. She also served as Minnesota's lieutenant governor in 2018. She defeated a 30-year incumbent when she first won election to Congress in 2020 from western Minnesota's 7th District. Fischbach had former President Donald Trump's endorsement when she turned aside a primary challenge in August from populist Steve Boyd, who had blocked her endorsement at the district convention. Fischbach's Democratic challenger was A.J. Peters, of Browerville. The Associated Press declared Fischbach the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.
