AP Race Call: Republican Mike Carey wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 15th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Carey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. It was the third time since 2021 that the former coal lobbyist has won Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Carey was first elected in a special election triggered by Republican Steve Stivers' resignation. Voters returned him to Washington for a full two-year term the next year. This year, Carey defeated Democratic state Rep. Adam Miller. Miller is a former public school teacher and district general counsel, as well as an Army combat veteran. The Associated Press declared Carey the winner at 10:28 p.m. EST.
