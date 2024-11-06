AP Race Call: Republican Mike Lawler wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday. Lawler is one of several Republicans who flipped traditionally Democratic New York districts in 2022. The 17th District contains the northern part of wealthy Westchester County and extends north and west to include suburban Rockland County and the Hudson Valley’s Putnam County. He defeated former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who lost his seat after redistricting in 2022. The Associated Press declared Lawler the winner at 5:30 a.m. EST.
