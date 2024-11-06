AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Griffith won an eighth term by defeating Democrat Karen Baker, a lawyer and former administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration. Griffith, a lawyer, has served in public office since 1994, when he was first elected to the state Legislature. The 9th District includes southwest Virginia and has been reliably Republican ever since Griffith knocked off longtime Democratic incumbent Rick Boucher to claim the seat in 2010. The Associated Press declared Griffith the winner at 9:09 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Montana
2
AP Race Call: Republican Greg Gianforte wins reelection for governor in...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Pete Sessions wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Trent Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Warren Davidson wins reelection to U.S. House...