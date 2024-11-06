AP Race Call: Republican Paul Gosar wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 9th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Tuesday. Gosar, who has represented the state in Congress since 2011, defeated Democrat Quacy Smith. The 9th Congressional District encompasses the majority of the state’s western region. In 2021, Gosar was censured for posting a violent animated video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Associated Press declared Gosar the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Schiff wins special election to U.S. Senate...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Troy Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Mexico
5
AP Race Call: Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection to U.S. House in...