AP Race Call: Republican Russell Fry wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Russell Fry won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. Fry was first elected in 2022 to serve the 7th District, which stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence. A former member of the state House, Fry
after the incumbent voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump endorsed Fry. Fry did not face a primary challenge this cycle and defeated Democrat Mal Hyman, a professor of economics, in the general election. The Associated Press declared Fry the winner at 8:52 p.m. EST.
