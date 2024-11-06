AP Race Call: Republican Ryan Zinke wins reelection to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Montana on Wednesday. Zinke will serve a second term in the western Montana district, which was drawn after the state received an additional congressional seat from the 2020 census. Zinke faced a rematch against Democrat Monica Tranel, who fell a few points short of winning the seat in 2022. Zinke was U.S. interior secretary in the Trump administration for nearly two years before resigning while facing several ethics investigations. Zinke served as Montana's lone U.S. House member from 2015 through early 2017, when he resigned to become interior secretary. The Associated Press declared Zinke the winner at 6:28 a.m. EST.