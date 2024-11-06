AP Race Call: Republican Scott Franklin wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 18th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Scott Franklin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Andrea Kale. The inland 18th District covers much of the Florida heartland, including the city of Lakeland. Franklin was first elected to Congress in 2020. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade in the U.S. Navy. The Associated Press declared Franklin the winner at 7:44 p.m. EST.
