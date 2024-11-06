AP Race Call: Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Tiffany has represented the district that covers a vast expanse of land in north-central and western Wisconsin since 2020. He is a former state lawmaker who has emerged as one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters in Wisconsin. He faced only nominal Democratic opposition. The Associated Press declared Tiffany the winner at 10:48 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Schiff wins special election to U.S. Senate...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Troy Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Mexico
5
AP Race Call: Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection to U.S. House in...