AP Race Call: Republican Troy Balderson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 12th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Troy Balderson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. He has represented Ohio's 12th Congressional District since 2018. He defeated Democrat Jarrad Christian, a software engineer and former meteorologist for the U.S. Navy who made climate change a key campaign issue. The 62-year-old Balderson is a former state lawmaker and business owner. His GOP-leaning district sprawls from the Ohio River in the southeast, almost to industrial Canton in the north, and west to the suburbs of Columbus. The Associated Press declared Balderson the winner at 8:50 p.m. EST.
