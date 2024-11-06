AP Race Call: Republican Vince Fong wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 20th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Vince Fong won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Fong, a former state legislator, was first elected to the U.S. House in May after he won a special election to complete the remainder of the term for deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Fong was a former aide to McCarthy and was backed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated fellow Republican and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in the 20th Congressional District in the state's Central Valley farm belt. The Associated Press declared Fong the winner at 12:17 a.m. EST.