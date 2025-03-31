Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign, Logan counties this week

Both events will be 5-8 p.m. and done in a soup crawl format, which allows guests to visit multiple restaurants for their soups. A $20 donation for adults and $10 for ages 12-under will get guests a unique hand-made bowl created by Springfield students and a ticket will get them the variety of soups available.

The format was popular according to Allie Godfrey, Second Harvest Foodbank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, marketing and events specialist, and has been added to the Logan County event. This is that Logan’s first event in several years, being canceled the past two years due to problems including inclement weather.

“The people had been missing it and we’re going to gauge how people like (the soup crawl format),” she said. “We’re excited about the new structure as it was a new way to reinvent Empty Bowls and we hope the people will like it.”

There will be six participating restaurants in Champaign County to visit and five in Logan County as part of the soup crawl.

Godfrey said the Clark County Empty Bowls event on March 27 exceeded expectations with more than 500 people attending the event at Wittenberg University as individual donations especially help fight food insecurity.

The organization’s efforts helped more than 56,000 people in the three counties last year, with nearly five million pounds of food equal to nearly four million meals provided.

“These types of donations really help us and we appreciate any support we can get,” Godfrey said.

MORE DETAILS

For more information on Empty Bowls or Second Harvest, go to facebook.com/2ndHarvestOH.