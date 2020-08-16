Breaking News

Endangered Missing Adult Alert: Harrison Twp. man walked away from home

By Micah Karr

A Harrison Twp. man walked away from his home on Sunday morning and has not returned, a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office stated. Albert Maurice Blackmon, 65, has dementia and officials are concerned for his safety.

Blackmon left his house around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Blackmon is a Black man, weighs 156 lbs and stands six feet tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt that says “Training Day” and blue jean shorts, a release stated.

If you see Blackmon, call 911 or call 1-866-693-9171 to hear the alert information or be transported to the investigating law enforcement office.

