Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s office

“Vanderhorst’s actions, going back more than a decade, are shocking and disappointing,” Clark County Auditor John Federer said. “The first dollar stolen is an outrage, and every dollar after that only grows our shared horror at the scope of Vanderhorst’s criminal activity.”

An employee of the Clark County Auditor’s Office since 1991, Vanderhorst was fired on Jan. 12 after the Clark County Auditor’s Office said it learned of the allegations.

Federer said that Vanderhorst’s charge represents a “shocking betrayal of every Clark County citizen” and employees of his office.

According to the auditor’s office, an employee noticed inappropriate vendor payouts in the financial management system in October 2021. State investigators visited the auditor’s office and Vanderhorst’s home last month to collect evidence.

Driscoll said Vanderhorst’s jury trial originally slated for May 17 may be adjusted due to the updated indictment.

Vanderhorst’s attorney did not return a request for comment regarding the updated indictment.

Federer created a website, www.clarkcountyfacts.com, with the help of a communications consulting firm that he said has been paid out of his own pocket to outline details about the alleged theft.