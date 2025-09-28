Explore live performances with library’s Stage for All program

There will be 16 tickets reserved for each of the nine performances on the Stage for All schedule and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Registration will be about a month out from a performance and interested cardholders can register for up to four tickets per household for each show on the program.

Those interested can visit a web calendar with all the featured events at www.ccplohio.org. A waiting list will also be available for those who didn’t get tickets.

Allison Peck, CCPL public relations manager, said this type of program has been successful at other libraries and Sonya Knisley, CCPL head of Children’s Services, approached the local arts groups, who were enthusiastic to partner.

“This allows people to take in really nice performances, and we appreciate our arts groups being generous. Maybe there are some who haven’t even been to the Performing Arts Center before who can experience that for the first time,” Peck said.

CCPL officials are hopeful the opportunity may also interest youngsters in the performing arts.

“It is my hope that caregivers will want to take their children to experience the performances, which may inspire them to become involved in the arts whether that be by learning to play an instrument, take dance or theater classes or become someone who helps raise awareness about just how important the arts are,” Knisley said.

The shows range from music to classic theater to those with familiar characters and themes. The arts organizations also see the opportunities in the program.

“This collaboration underscores the strength of Springfield’s cultural community and our shared belief that the arts belong to all,” said Springfield Symphony executive director Lou Ross. “Live performance can uplift, inspire and connect people in ways nothing else can.”

Peck also hopes this can lead people who may not have library cards to obtain one and see all the other opportunities available.

“We have traditional products but hope to connect and be a conduit to help others tune into what else is going on,” she said.