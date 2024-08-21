BreakingNews
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the U.S.

Fairfield man arrested after damaging cars with ax

Crime & Law
By
Aug 21, 2024
X

A 27-year-old Fairfield man is in the Butler County Jail after reportedly using an ax to damage vehicles in a parking lot.

Just before 4 a.m., Fairfield police officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Creekside Drive and found Jayson J. Joseph swinging an ax damaging vehicles in the Pinnacle on Pleasant apartment complex’s parking lot.

Joseph also lives in this apartment complex in the 400 block of Creekside Drive, according to court records.

Officers took the 27-year-old into custody without incident and was transported to the Butler County Jail on multiple criminal charges. Court and jail records show Joseph is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass and inducing panic, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Joseph was arraigned Wednesday morning and Fairfield Municipal Court records show he’s scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In Other News
1
Former Kettering medical employee charged, accused of stealing fentanyl
2
Butler Tech educator indicted, accused of trading child sexual abuse...
3
Troy police investigating swatting incident after active shooter hoax
4
Man gets up to 3 years in prison for shooting at co-worker at Dayton...
5
Police: Man records sex acts with 15-year-old girl in Dayton, threatens...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top