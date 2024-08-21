Fairfield man arrested after damaging cars with ax

A 27-year-old Fairfield man is in the Butler County Jail after reportedly using an ax to damage vehicles in a parking lot.
Just before 4 a.m., Fairfield police officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Creekside Drive and found Jayson J. Joseph swinging an ax damaging vehicles in the Pinnacle on Pleasant apartment complex’s parking lot.
Joseph also lives in this apartment complex in the 400 block of Creekside Drive, according to court records.
Officers took the 27-year-old into custody without incident and was transported to the Butler County Jail on multiple criminal charges. Court and jail records show Joseph is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass and inducing panic, all first-degree misdemeanors.
Joseph was arraigned Wednesday morning and Fairfield Municipal Court records show he’s scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
