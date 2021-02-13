Fairfield man charged after trailer stolen from Boy Scout Troop

The Boy Scout Troop’s Leader reported the trailer stolen on Feb. 11 from the Redeemer Church parking lot located on Hamilton Middletown Road in Fairfield Twp., the release said. The trailer was found in a storage facility on Tylersville Road in Fairfield Twp. along with two other trailers that were reported stolen out of Miami Twp and Forest Park in Hamilton County. Christopher Monroe, 37, was reportedly arrested in connection with the theft of the trailers.

Monroe was charged with grand theft, breaking and entering and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is currently in Butler County Jail on these charges, as well as others out of Fairfield Municipal Court, the release said.