Ohio governor appoints new Fairfield Municipal Court judge

Zoz operated Zoz Law Office in Hamilton since 2006. In 2015, he joined the Mason Municipal Court as the clerk of court and in 2021, he became the chief magistrate.

Campbell retired from the court at the end of October 2024, having served as Fairfield’s judge since her appointment in June 1999. She was last elected to office in November 2019.

In 2023, Zoz acted as a judge for the Fairfield Municipal Court and has been a magistrate.

Zoz received a bachelor’s degree in history from Thomas More College in 2001 and his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law in 2004.

Zoz is a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.