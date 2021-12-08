Fairfield schools increase security because of threat

Fairfield school parent Daphne Mills Obercorn told the Journal-News this morning she appreciated the quick actions of the school system and local police departments.

“I am very pleased with the immediate actions being taken by the school and the police. Our children are at risk daily with no ‘known’ threat. Not all who intend to do harm broadcast it,” said Obercorn.

“The schools can only do so much and the quick response to add protection for our children is very much appreciated,” she said.

The Journal-News will report more as this story develops.