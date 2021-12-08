Fairfield schools increase security because of threat

There will be an added police presence at Fairfield schools today and the remainder of the week after at social media threat Tuesday evening, according to a message on the district’s website.
The district said initially the threat for today did not name a specific school, “but the threat was later modified and named our freshman school.”
The district contacted law enforcement and is cooperating with Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. police departments.
Fairfield Schools’ 10,000 students reside in both the city and the adjacent Fairfield Twp.
“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post, the district said. As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools today, Thursday and Friday,” said school officials.
Fairfield school parent Daphne Mills Obercorn told the Journal-News this morning she appreciated the quick actions of the school system and local police departments.
“I am very pleased with the immediate actions being taken by the school and the police. Our children are at risk daily with no ‘known’ threat. Not all who intend to do harm broadcast it,” said Obercorn.
“The schools can only do so much and the quick response to add protection for our children is very much appreciated,” she said.
The Journal-News will report more as this story develops.