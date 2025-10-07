Fairfield swatting 911 call: ‘I think this kid’s messing,’ dispatcher heard saying

By Monday afternoon, Fairfield police arrested a juvenile, charging him with two felonies, inducing panic and swatting, after allegedly reporting an active shooter at the high school.

Fairfield police released the 911 call to the Journal-News. According to the call, a juvenile told the dispatcher there was “a school shooter” on the third floor of the high school.

“Help me, help me, help me, please,” he said, unpanicked. “There’s a school shooter at Fairfield Senior High School.”

Before hanging up, the juvenile said something intelligible. The dispatcher didn’t believe there was a shooter.

“Oh lord, I think this is kid’s messing,” she said on the recorded line.

The student arrested, who police described as “a known juvenile,” was transported Monday afternoon to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center and will face the felony charges.

“Officers responded immediately and quickly determined that the report was false,” according to a police department statement. “At no time was there an actual threat to the school community. The swift response by the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield City School staff demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”

Fairfield school district administrator reported the school was on lockdown for a brief time and returned to normal operations.