Fairfield Twp. man charged with rape, sex crimes involving child

Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said a warrant for Conley-Beason’s arrest was issued, and he was taken into custody March 5. On March 12, his case was bound over to the grand jury, which returned the indictments this week.

“He was initially charged with one count of rape, and the grand jury came back with additional counts,” he said.

According to the indictment, the sexual assaults occurred over the course of nearly eight months, starting on July 17, 2024, and ending on the date of his arrest.

Five of the counts — the three rape charges and the two gross sexual imposition charges — related to sexual contact by alleged force or threat of force, according to the indictments.

The unlawful sexual conduct with a minor is a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition is a third-degree misdemeanor.

Conley-Beason will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. April 9 by Butler County Judge Greg Howard.