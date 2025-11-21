Fairfield Twp. police investigate fatal hit-skip incident

Fairfield Twp. is looking for a person who allegedly struck a 72-year-old woman on Tylersville Road.
Officers were dispatched to the scene for an unresponsive woman lying in the road. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said Digna Merita Arribasplata was struck by a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Thursday. They report that the vehicle, believed to be a 2019-2024 Kia Forte GT, fled the scene.
“Damage to the vehicle will include potential missing pieces to the front of the vehicle as well as potential side damage,” he said.
Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Fairfield Twp. Police Department at 513-785-1463 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
In Other News
1
Shoppers can now get Everything But the Bottle at Bridgewater Falls
2
Longtime Hamilton economic development director Jody Gunderson dies at...
3
TONIGHT: Hamilton Schools to address fiscal outlook after state budget...
4
Man who skimmed ATMs, including one in Butler County, sentenced in...
5
Middletown native and MLB free agent Kyle Schwarber talks baseball...
About the Author