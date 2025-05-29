Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves

In addition to being charged with desecration, Sumner is also charged with obstructing official business, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors. Sumner could face up to a 90-day jail term and $750 fine for each of the charges.

Sumner had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Area II Court and remains in the Butler County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear back court for an arraignment on Wednesday.