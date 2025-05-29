Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves

A Fairfield Twp. woman is charged with desecrating graves at Rose Hill Funeral Home and Burial Park.

Police claim that on Monday Christina Sumner, 42, purposely mistreated multiple graves at the cemetery, including removing flowers and tossing them aside, throwing rocks at graves, moving flowers from one grave to another, and removing American flags planted next to several graves.

In addition to being charged with desecration, Sumner is also charged with obstructing official business, both of which are second-degree misdemeanors. Sumner could face up to a 90-day jail term and $750 fine for each of the charges.

Sumner had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Area II Court and remains in the Butler County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear back court for an arraignment on Wednesday.

