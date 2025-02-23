Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic places

“Being chosen as an award recipient is a tremendous honor and a testament to Ferncliff’s rich history, natural beauty, and ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Executive Director Shelley Baker

“This recognition reflects the thoughtful planning, care, and dedication that have shaped Ferncliff into a truly special place. It’s a wonderful validation of the work we continue to do in preserving its legacy while looking toward the future.”

Ferncliff, established in 1862, spans over 218 acres and is the final resting place for more than 80,000 people. It also offers a pet cemetery, Whispering Memories Pet Haven.

Baker said this is the first time they have received this award and didn’t know they were nominated until they got a phone call from Gary Meisner, Scenic Ohio Board Chair and Owner/Landscape Architect at Meisner and Associates.

“Our historic cemeteries are treasures to be honored as true ‘Gardens for the Living’,” Meisner said. “Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum is exemplary and an important example of what many historic cemeteries need. The work of thoughtful planning, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of historic cemeteries is work of the highest order and to be encouraged throughout Ohio.”

The other award recipients included Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland, Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbus, Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Mingo, Old Burying Ground in Highland County, and Stratford Cemetery in Delaware County.

Scenic Ohio is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the state’s beautiful and historically significant landscapes. They chose “Beautiful, Scenic, Historic Cemeteries” as its theme for 2025.

The organization will host an awards luncheon April 4 at The Historic Buckingham Meeting House in Newar to recognize this year’s recipients.

For more information about Ferncliff, visit www.ferncliffcemetery.org. To learn more about Scenic Ohio, visit www.scenicoh.com.