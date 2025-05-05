Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opens Butler County location

Firebirds is a steakhouse chain that has nearly 70 locations across the country, with six in Ohio.

The restaurant takes pride in its “scratch kitchen,” according to a media release. Hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood are cooked over an open flame visible from the restaurant’s dining room.

Liberty’s location offers staples from its lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus and features the Firebar, a centerpiece which offers “bar bite” features and a full liquor bar.

Firebirds also partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a childhood cancer charity. In addition to raising funds pre-opening and hosting other events, the restaurant will donate $1.25 for every Alex’s Lemonade purchased in every Firebirds location.