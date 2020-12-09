First Financial opens new location in North Dayton

As part of the opening of the location at 4801 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp., the bank made donations to Eastway Behavioral Healthcare and Wesley Dayton.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Dayton with a new banking center that demonstrates our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, director of community development, said in a release. “Eastway Behavioral Healthcare and Wesley Dayton are doing amazing work for people’s health and well-being, so this is a great opportunity to support them as our good neighbors in the area.”