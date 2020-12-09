First Financial opens new location in North Dayton

First Financial Bank has opened a new banking location in North Dayton as part of what is says is an effort to provide more banking options in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.
As part of the opening of the location at 4801 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp., the bank made donations to Eastway Behavioral Healthcare and Wesley Dayton.
“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Dayton with a new banking center that demonstrates our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, director of community development, said in a release. “Eastway Behavioral Healthcare and Wesley Dayton are doing amazing work for people’s health and well-being, so this is a great opportunity to support them as our good neighbors in the area.”
In 2018, First Financial said it committed to investing $1.7 billion over five years in local communities and is now more than three quarters of the way toward fulfilling that commitment.
“We appreciate First Financial because it genuinely cares about its customers and truly seeks opportunities to support the communities in which it operates,” said Krystal Burke, vice president and corporate secretary for Eastway Behavioral Healthcare.
With the new banking center in North Dayton, First Financial has now opened five banking centers in low- to moderate-income communities across its footprint, more than halfway toward its Community Investment Plan goal of adding eight new locations.
The new Dayton location features a drive-thru lane to access banking services without entering the building.