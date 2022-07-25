BreakingNews
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty

FILE PHOTO Flags fly at half staff in front of the Ohio Statehouse.

13 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Deputy Matthew Yates was shot while responding to a report of a shooting at a Harmony Twp. mobile home Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died from his injuries.

ExploreRELATED: Clark County deputy killed in mobile home park shooting

To honor Yates’ life and service, flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Clark County and the Ohio Statehouse, as well as the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower. Flags will be lowered until sunset on the day of Yates’ final services.

Other public buildings and grounds across the state may lower U.S. and Ohio flags at their discretion during this time period.

ExploreRELATED: Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from across state

