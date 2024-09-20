Focus on Ohio’s newest I-75 interchange in Liberty Twp. will be jobs and commerce; not big box stores

The new zoning district would be applied to the roughly 700 acres near the $50 million planned Millikin Road interchange with Interstate 75. Construction could begin in 2028 or 2029, depending on financing.

That acreage is bound by Cincinnati-Dayton Road on the west, Butler-Warren Road on the east, Kyles Station Road on the North and Princeton Road on the south, Behrman said.

Last month trustees imposed a development moratorium on the area to provide time to review existing zoning text/map and put in place a vision as to what uses should be permitted around the interchange.

Assisting in the effort is consultant McBride Dale Clarion, zoning specialists. Together with Behrmann and his team, a draft proposal has been put together, reviewed by trustees, and will be fine-tuned before a public presentation next month.

Should trustees move forward, the final zoning text amendments and Millikin Innovation District, could be completed by year’s end following a review process by the Butler County Planning Commission, the Liberty Twp. Zoning Commission and final vote by trustees.

“The purpose of the Millikin Innovation District is to provide space in the township for high quality office, medical, research, technology, advanced manufacturing, light industrial and other similar uses along the I-75 corridor with a focus on jobs and commerce,’’ the district’s purpose statement reads.

“It is intended that this district will provide space for larger scale uses closer to I-75 while also providing uses of a lesser scale and intensity as a transition to adjacent residential subdivisions.”

Overall, Trustee Tom Farrell said he likes the proposed plan but wants to make sure any text or map changes/additions to zoning protects residential areas that border the district.

“We need to respect the residents and their property value,’’ Farrell said. “I believe we need sub areas that are more restrictive.”

As an example, he cited a zoning overlay now allows 10 uses abutting the Four Bridges community. Under the proposal that could increase up to 32.

“The overlay was their security blanket,’’ Farrell said. “We absolutely cannot take that away.”

The draft spells out permitted uses in the district as well as those that would need permission – conditional – and would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

It also differentiates between distribution centers and warehousing based on size. New definitions have been added including those for advanced manufacturing, entertainment venue, data centers; and restaurant, sit down or fast casual.

What the Millikin district doesn’t permit is fuel/convenience stores – at least not initially.

“Those (developers) would be the first knocking at your door,’’ said Greg Dale, a principal with consultant McBride Dale Clarion.

“They would take premiere sites without this (restriction),’’ Behrmann added.

Both Behrmann and Dale said fueling stations/convenience stores could be added as permitted uses in the future.

Setbacks from existing or planned abutting residential communities are outlined. Setbacks in other areas are also set in the proposal and vary by size of the building. Building heights vary by location.